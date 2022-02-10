Sting sells entire songwriting catalogue for over £184 million

Sting has sold his entire songwriting to Universal Music Publishing Group in a deal rumoured to be worth over $250 million (£184 million).

The agreement covers all Sting’s solo songs, including the likes of ‘Shape Of My Heart’, ‘Fields Of Gold’ and ‘Englishman In New York. The deal also extends to the songs Sting wrote for The Police, such as ‘Roxanne’, ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’.

“I am delighted to have Jody (Gerson, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group) and the team curate and manage my song catalogue,” said Sting.

“It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work have a home where it is valued and respected – not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations.

“Throughout my career, I have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with UMG as my label partner, so it felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home, as I return to the studio, ready for the next chapter.”

Gerson added: “So many memories from my youth are tied to the great songs written by Sting — whether it was first seeing the Police perform in Philadelphia or hearing his music on the radio or playing those albums until I wore them out.

“I could never have imagined that someday I would get to lead a company that will be the guardian of Sting’s remarkable songwriting legacy. Every one of us at UMPG looks forward to this work with a sense of honour, responsibility and enormous excitement about what we can achieve for his music in the future.”

Grainge added: “Sting is a songwriting genius whose music permeates global culture. We are honored that by choosing UMPG for his music publishing, Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist — from the Police to his solo work — will all be within the UMG family. It’s a responsibility we don’t take lightly as well as a great validation of what we have built for artists at UMG.”

In recent months, a wide-ranging series of similar deals by Warner Chappell have seen them strike catalogue deals with Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Quincy Jones, Anderson .Paak and Saweetie, alongside the estates of George Michael and David Bowie.

Other artists who have sold their rights elsewhere include Paul Simon, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.