STONE share raucous party anthem ‘I Let Go’

STONE have released their raucous new single ‘I Let Go’ ahead of a UK tour – check it out below.

‘I Let Go’ is the first new material STONE have released this year. Talking about the track, the band said: “’I Let Go’ is a song about one of those nights where you promise yourself ‘I’m not going to drink’ then end up going straight out when your mates call you up.”

“The song is about how out of control you can become when going out, and even though you know getting drunk and partying isn’t good for you, it’s so fun in the moment,” they added.

Check out the track below:

STONE released their debut EP last November after signing with Polydor Records and featuring in the NME 100.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Though ‘Punkadonk’ is just five tracks long, it never stays in one place long enough for the listener to get a complete handle on it. Rather than follow safely in the footsteps of the northern stars they’ve been on the road with, STONE have used their first EP as an opportunity to build upon their own punchy identity.”

Speaking to NME back in 2021, STONE’s frontman Finlay Power said “I just need to get in front of those crowds – it’s all about the live performance for us. Put me in a room with anyone and I will convert them all to fall in love with the band.”

The band are currently on tour in Europe supporting indie legends The Kooks, ahead of a UK headline run of their own and appearances at the likes of The Great Escape, Kendal Calling and Barn On The Farm. See the full list of dates below and grab tickets here.

STONE will play:

APRIL

10 – Omeara, London

11 – Omeara, London

13 – Cluny, Newcastle

14 – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

15 – Junction 2, Cambridge

18 – The Castle & The Falcon, Birmingham

19 – Wardrobe, Leeds

21 – Metronome,Nottingham

22 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

23 – Thekla, Bristol