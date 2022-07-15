STONE sign to Polydor and share wild new song ‘Waste’

Liverpool’s STONE have announced they’ve signed to Polydor and shared a wild new song and video called ‘Waste’ – check that out below.

The track and signing news arrive on the day the band support Sam Fender at his huge Finsbury Park gig in London.

Speaking about the new song, vocalist Fin Power said: “‘Waste’ was written about being sick of people judging you without knowing anything about you. Opening lyric ‘you probably hate me’ refers to the fact that I started to find it easier to assume people disliked me from the outset, instead of being caught off-guard by negative energy.

“The chorus is about how the need to be liked or loved can become an almost obsession that is dangerous to my mental health. The song’s middle 8 section is inspired by a time where I felt so distorted in my own brain it was like I was in a video game – sat in the passenger seat of my own emotions.”

Power added: “We produced the song with Al Groves (Bring Me The Horizon) and recorded the vocals in one take each time, running straight through the verses and choruses so that the anger and breathlessness was real and raw. We didn’t drown it in effects and the guitars were slightly under-tuned so that when I was raging my guitar, it would bend more into tuning (Al had a genius moment here).”

Watch STONE’s video for ‘Waste’ below.

Speaking to NME last year for a Radar feature, the band discussed the importance of regional music scenes, and how touring with Yungblud inspired them to be themselves.

“You don’t get British superstars like him these days,” Power told NME. “When I first saw Yungblud, I was like, ‘Woah, this is a bit overwhelming!’. But when you see him live, you just get it – the kid is a rock star, and there’s not many of them left.”

Of their live show, the frontman added: “I just need to get in front of those crowds – it’s all about the live performance for us. Put me in a room with anyone and I will convert them all to fall in love with the band.”