Storm Kathleen forces The Hives to postpone Dublin show – but announce last minute Sheffield gig

The Hives have been forced to cancel their Dublin show due to Storm Kathleen – but have announced a surprise Sheffield gig.

The Swedish garage rock band are nearing the end of their UK/IE tour, where they were initially due to stop by Dublin’s 3Olympia on April 8.

However, after receiving news of Storm Kathleen, the band took to social media to announce a rescheduled Dublin date. They also unveiled a last-minute gig at Sheffield’s Leadmill.

“Bad news! Storm Kathleen means we are having to postpone our Dublin show at 3Olympia by 1 week,” they wrote on X/Twitter. “The rescheduled date is April 15th 2024. All tickets will remain valid.”

See below for the remaining amended Hives dates and get your tickets here:

APRIL

9 – Sheffield, Leadmill (new)

10 – Norwich, UEA

13 – London, Eventim Apollo

15 – Dublin, 3Olympia (rescheduled)

Bad news! Storm Kathleen means we are having to postpone our Dublin show at @3olympiatheatre by 1 week. The rescheduled date is April 15th 2024. All tickets will remain valid. pic.twitter.com/F1bBGENbAU — The Hives (@TheHives) April 7, 2024

We caught up with The Hives back in July last year, where they opened up about being cited as one of Arctic Monkey’s main inspirations: “They told us that the first week or month that they started the band, they saw The Hives and The Strokes and that was the thing that really started it off for them.

“We toured with them in South America about 10 years ago and had a great time, so I’m really happy they wanted us back. It’s a really great tour to be on; it’s really fun. I think Arctic Monkeys are fucking amazing. They’re the only good really popular band – and that’s not easy to do.”

NME also reviewed their first album in eleven years, ‘The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons’: “Having spent 11 years away from the studio, The Hives zapped straight back into the only mode they know: pure pandemonium. It’s about time new generations received this healthy dose of old school Hives, packed with the same intensity, goofiness – and of course, the matching black and white suits.

It’s what Randy Fitzsimmons would have wanted.”

In other news, The Hives have announced the first UK tour for their “franchise” cover bands. The tour follows after they put out a call looking for cover bands in November last year: “We have arrived at a point where The Hives can no longer keep up with public demand for concerts. This is where you come in.

“Help us create a world where The Hives are playing in every city, all the time. Let’s make business together and rock’n’roll.”