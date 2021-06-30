Stormzy attends afterparty at fan’s house following England’s Euro victory

Stormzy has celebrated England’s 2–0 win over Germany in the UEFA Euro by attending an afterparty hosted by a stranger, making good on a promise he’d made to the fan earlier.

A video that’s since gone viral shows the rapper enjoying a beer with a group of revellers in one of their houses, after having reportedly promised he’d attend the post-match celebrations if England won while watching the game at Boxpark yesterday (June 29).

The clip shows Stormzy chatting as well as engaging in a spirited chant of ‘Three Lions’. Other photos and videos show the rapper watching the game at Boxpark earlier in the evening, cheering along as Raheem Sterling scored the match’s opening goal. See all those below:

Stormzy promised a random guy to go to this house for a beer if England won & he stuck to his word 🍻⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6eTmfty7sQ — GRM Daily (@GRMDAILY) June 29, 2021

Earlier this week, it was announced that Stormzy’s #Merky Books publishing imprint would release its first children’s book. Superheroes: Inspiring Stories of Secret Strength focuses on 50 different figures from communities that are underrepresented in children’s literature.

They include authors such as Candice Carty-Williams and Reni Eddo-Lodge, actor Riz Ahmed, broadcaster Reggie Yates, former footballer Ian Wright, comedian Mo Gilligan and many more.

The book follows Stormzy’s track ‘Superheroes’, which appeared on his 2019 album ‘Heavy Is the Head’ and was released as a standalone single last year.

Since releasing ‘Heavy Is the Head’, the grime MC has featured on a number of other artists’ tracks. That includes an appearance on Headie One‘s debut album ‘Edna’ last year, featuring on the track ‘Ain’t It Different’ alongside AJ Tracey.

In 2021, Stormzy has linked up with Ghetts on the track ‘Skengman’, and appeared on a remix of Yaw Tog’s ‘Saw’ that also featured Kwesi Arthur.