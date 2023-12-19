Stormzy and Clairo lead Artists For Aid Concert For Gaza And Sudan line-up

Stormzy and Clairo will be appearing at a benefit show in the US to raise money for the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan.

The Artists For Aid benefit show will take place on at Newark Symphony Hall in New Jersey on January 4 and has been spearheaded by rapper and poet Mustafa, who is from Sudan.

Also set to perform are Omar Apollo, 6lack, 070 Shake, Charlotte Day Wilson, Mohammed El Kurd, Nick Hakim and more special guests.

In an Instagram post, Mustafa wrote: “We worked tirelessly to bring this to you, but our fatigue is not even a splinter of what we’ll be singing for. In the last few years I visited both my homeland Sudan, and Palestine. My visit to both had a principal intention, to connect with artist communities, with young organisers – for parallels of sorrow and hope and faith. The violence in both nations seized the dream. Here it is revived for me in someway. The intention remains, on this evening we give our voices to make room for theirs.”

All of the proceeds will go to Human Concern International, Canada’s first Muslim-Canadian international relief organisation. The non-profit has been operating for 40 years and provides humanitarian aid in the form of food, water, care for orphans, education, and other critical services. Human Concern International will ensure the safe passage of aid from Egypt into Gaza and Sudan.

Fans who cannot attend can contribute by buying a donated ticket for someone who cannot afford one. Tickets are on sale 12pm EST tomorrow here.

Indeed, in October Clairo shared a new demo recording titled ‘Lavender’ via Bandcamp, with all proceeds from its sales going towards Doctors Without Borders. Listen to the track here.