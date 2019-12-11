Stormzy and Headie One command respect in new song ‘Audacity’

Stormzy has released ‘Audacity’, a brand new song from his forthcoming album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which arrives later this week.

The Headie One-featuring single comes ready with an incendiary Taz Tron Delix-directed video that places the duo near dirtbike races and fires raging inside an industrial complex.

On the track Stormzy and Headie consider the “audacity” of younger, inexperienced rappers trying to move in on their territory: “Them likkle fish want to try a ting/

Oh man, the audacity”, goes part of the chorus.

Elsewhere in the song Stormzy touches on his game-changing career (“Oh what a catastrophe/ I changed the game drastically”) and – in reference to his 2018 Glastonbury headline slot – the pressure that’s come with it: “When Banksy put the vest on me/ felt like God was testing me”.

‘Audacity’ follows Stormzy’s other singles ‘Vossi Bop’, ‘Crown’, ‘Wiley Flow’ and ‘Own It’, the latter of which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

In other news, Stormzy has added even more date to his huge world tour for 2020.

The tour will see the star play across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America and Africa.

Stormzy will also visit the UK and Ireland in September 2020 and will now play three nights at London’s O2 Arena. See these dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2020 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

3 – London, The O2

4 – London, The O2

5 – London, The O2

7 – Dublin, 3Arena

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

11 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

16 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

17 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

18 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

22 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

‘Heavy Is The Head’ is released this Friday, December 13.