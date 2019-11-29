Stormzy has announced details of a huge world tour for 2020 – you can see the dates below.

The 55-date tour will see Stormzy touring Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America and Africa, where Stormzy will visit Ghana.

Stormzy will also visit the UK and Ireland in September 2020 and will play two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets will go on general sale on December 6 at 9am. Fans who pre-order Stormzy’s upcoming album, ‘Heavy is the Head’, can gain early access to a pre-sale here.

HEAVY IS THE HEAD – THE WORLD TOUR 2020 #HITH

Tickets on sale 9am your LOCAL time Friday 6th Dec 2019. Dubai on-sale Wednesday 4th 8am. For early access to tix (ex. Asia & Africa) pre-order ‘Heavy Is The Head' from my official store by 9AM UK Time 3rd Dec https://t.co/CgwCD9hRd6 pic.twitter.com/6TRx1MGxGN — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) November 29, 2019

Stormzy UK and Ireland 2020 Tour Dates – September

3 – London, The O2

4 – London, The O2

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

11 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

16 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

17 – Manchester, Manchester Arena

18 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

19 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff

22 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre



Meanwhile, Stormzy revealed how he turned down the chance to feature on a song with Jay-Z.

The grime star was working with Ed Sheeran and the rap icon on ‘Take Me Back To London’, which featured on Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project album.

Discussing the track on The Jonathan Ross Show, Stormzy explained how Jay-Z was originally set to appear on the hit too.

Stormzy explained: “We were all in the studio writing; me, Ed Sheeran and Jay-Z.

“Before that I loved Take Me Back To London because I thought it was just going to be me and Ed and then Ed was like, ‘Jay is getting on it.’ It blew my mind. Jay-Z is my number one hero inspiration.We got into the studio and we were writing for this song and then he just stops the music and he said, ‘Tell me about London, I need some inspiration.’”

However, Stormzy revealed that he didn’t feel the song was right for Jay-Z and turned down the chance to work with the ’99 Problems’ rapper.

He explained: “I felt proper bad because I was like, ‘You’re saying no to Jay-Z!’ …I was like, ‘I know how it goes, Mr Z. You are the most brilliant, busy man and I will probably never get this opportunity ever again but hand on my heart, I don’t think this is the right song for us.

“I don’t know why I’m saying this to you but this is not the song.’”

Earlier this week, Stormzy attracted the praise of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after encouraging fans to vote and backing the MP’s leadership.

Next month, he will release his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’.