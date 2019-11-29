Trending:

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Stormzy will embark on a huge 55 date world tour in 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey
Stormzy performing live
Stormzy has announced details of a huge world tour for 2020 - Credit: Getty

Stormzy has announced details of a huge world tour for 2020 – you can see the dates below.

The 55-date tour will see Stormzy touring Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America and Africa, where Stormzy will visit Ghana.

Stormzy will also visit the UK and Ireland in September 2020 and will play two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets will go on general sale on December 6 at 9am. Fans who pre-order Stormzy’s upcoming album, ‘Heavy is the Head’, can gain early access to a pre-sale here.

Stormzy UK and Ireland 2020 Tour Dates – September
3 – London, The O2
4 – London, The O2
8 – Dublin, 3Arena
10 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
11 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
12 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
13 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
16 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
17 – Manchester, Manchester Arena
18 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
19 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham
21 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
22 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

Meanwhile, Stormzy revealed how he turned down the chance to feature on a song with Jay-Z.

The grime star was working with Ed Sheeran and the rap icon on ‘Take Me Back To London’, which featured on Sheeran’s No 6 Collaborations Project album.

Discussing the track on The Jonathan Ross Show, Stormzy explained how Jay-Z was originally set to appear on the hit too.

Stormzy explained: “We were all in the studio writing; me, Ed Sheeran and Jay-Z.

“Before that I loved Take Me Back To London because I thought it was just going to be me and Ed and then Ed was like, ‘Jay is getting on it.’ It blew my mind. Jay-Z is my number one hero inspiration.We got into the studio and we were writing for this song and then he just stops the music and he said, ‘Tell me about London, I need some inspiration.’”

However, Stormzy revealed that he didn’t feel the song was right for Jay-Z and turned down the chance to work with the ’99 Problems’ rapper.

He explained: “I felt proper bad because I was like, ‘You’re saying no to Jay-Z!’ …I was like, ‘I know how it goes, Mr Z. You are the most brilliant, busy man and I will probably never get this opportunity ever again but hand on my heart, I don’t think this is the right song for us.

“I don’t know why I’m saying this to you but this is not the song.’”

Earlier this week, Stormzy attracted the praise of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after encouraging fans to vote and backing the MP’s leadership.

Next month, he will release his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’.  

