A new single from Stormzy is coming this week

Is LP 2 just around the corner?

Stormzy has revealed that he will release another new single this week.

The Grime star, who is set to headline Glastonbury next week, unveiled the first offering from his upcoming second album in April. ‘Vossi Bop’ gave him his first ever UK Number One single, while also clocking up the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper.

Now, Stormzy has confirmed that its follow-up ‘Crown’ will arrive on Friday (June 21). Posting on Twitter earlier this evening (June 19), he wrote “‘Where words fail, music speaks.’ Tomorrow at midnight I release the second single from my forthcoming album. It’s entitled ‘CROWN’.”

The announcement was accompanied by a still from what appears to be the track’s official video. In a follow-up tweet, Stormzy also clarified that ‘Crown’ is the title for the single, “not the album”.

Further details on the ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘ follow-up are not yet known.

Stormzy will headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage next Friday night (June 28), joining fellow headliners The Killers and The Cure on Worthy Farm. Speaking of the fast-approaching show in April, Stormzy hit back at those doubting his top-billing.

“There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh he hasn’t got no number one song’ or, ‘Oh he’s got one album out, he’s not ready’,” he said. “I’m there because I’m a serious musician.

“If you think I got booked for Glastonbury headline to come there and not give you an iconic headline performance, you’ve gone crazy.”