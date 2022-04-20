Stormzy announces rescheduled Australian leg of ‘H.I.T.H’ world tour

Stormzy has revealed that the Australian leg of his ‘H.I.T.H’ world tour – initially slated for 2020, before it was put on ice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic – will finally go down later this year.

It comes as the trailblazing Croydon MC’s first full tour announcement for 2022, with only a handful of festival appearances – including this year’s editions of Mad Cool, NOS Alive and the Montreaux Jazz Festival – filling out his current slate. The second UK leg of the tour wrapped up at the start of April, with 11 gigs held between Cardiff and Glasgow.

The six-show Australian run will start in Perth on Wednesday November 23, with Stormzy due to play the HBF Stadium. He’ll follow it up with two shows at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, before taking to the open-air Riverstage in Brisbane, John Cain Arena in Melbourne, and the AEC Theatre in Adelaide.

Tickets bought for the 2020 dates will remain valid for these new shows, while remaining tickets for Perth and Brisbane are available here, and everywhere else here.

The tour comes in support of Stormzy’s second album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which landed back in December 2019 via #Merky / Atlantic Records. In a four-star review of it, NME’s Cark Anka wrote: “Stormzy came out swinging for his second album – it’s big, it’s broad and it is mostly brilliant. ‘Uneasy is the head that wears the crown,’ wrote William Shakespeare. After listening to this new album, we’d say Stormzy is handling things just fine.”

Last month, Stormzy confirmed his third album in on track to be released this year. He announced it during the first show of his recent UK tour, teasing punters with a video of himself working on the album in a studio. At the end of the footage, a message was displayed onscreen reading: “Album 3. Coming 2022.”

Meanwhile, Louis Theroux is set to interview Stormzy for a new BBC series, tentatively titled The Louis Theroux Interviews, which will see the documentary filmmaker in conversation with some of the biggest names in entertainment. Stormzy will be the focus of the series’ first episode, as Theroux joins him on tour and at home “for an in-depth and personally revealing encounter”.

Stormzy’s ‘H.I.T.H’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 23 – Perth, HBF Stadium

Sunday 27 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Monday 28 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Wednesday 30 – Brisbane, Riverstage

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Thursday 8 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre