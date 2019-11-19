Stormzy announces second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’

It's finally here.

Stormzy has announced that he’ll release his second album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ next month.

The record is set for release on 13th December and sees him teaming up with the likes of Headie One, Ed Sheeran and H.E.R across sixteen tracks.

It also includes his recent releases across 2019, namely ‘Sounds of the Skeng’, ‘Crown’, Wiley Flow and ‘Vossi Bop’ which gave him his first ever UK Number One single.

The record’s title is also a lyric taken from ‘Crown’, while the artwork sees him looking wistfully at the Banksy-designed bulletproof vest he wore during his Glastonbury 2019 headline set.

The follow-up to 2017’s ‘Gang Signs and Prayer‘ comes after the album’s title appeared on the front of Shoreditch High Street Overground Station and St Paul’s Cathedral last night (November 18).

The same initials also featured at the end of the video for recent release ‘Wiley Flow’.

Speaking at a show in Thorpe Park earlier this month (November 7), the grime star told the crowd: “[At] literally 6am in the morning, I literally finished the final vocal for my [new] album.”

It caps off a huge year for the rapper, after he made history with a triumphant Glastonbury headline set in June.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we live in now. Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders.

“With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. Not too big for his boots, after all.”