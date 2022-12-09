Stormzy announces second edition of ‘A Very #Merky Xmas’

Stormzy‘s ‘A Very #Merky Xmas’ is set to return for a second edition next week – find out all the details on the event below.

The event, which first took place last year comes from the rapper’s charity, the #Merky Foundation, will host their second annual Christmas party in his hometown of Croydon.

Taking place at the Fairfield Halls on December 15 and 16, the first night is billed as ‘A Very #Merky Xmas: Gospel night’, with a press release describing it as “a family night of joyful music and singing which will see appearances from the likes of Guvna B, Tab Worship, Becca Folks, Called Out Music, Volney Morgan & New Ye and hosted by Cassandra Maria and Muyiwa Olarewaju from Premier Gospel Radio.”

Advertisement

On December 16, the venue will welcome all manner of festive activities including Santa’s grotto, face painting, tombola and more.

Free tickets are available here for residents of Croydon Borough, with a limit of four tickets per household.

Stormzy launched his charity in 2019, which followed the Stormzy Scholarship, an annual grant to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

Last summer, he announced plans to support 30 more students through studies at Cambridgethrough his scholarship scheme.

A new partnership between the #Merky Foundation and the bank HSBC, 10 students per year will receive a £20,000 annual scholarship to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs.

Advertisement

“For 30 more black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University – the same year our initial 2018 scholars graduate – feels like an incredible milestone,” Stormzy said in a statement.

Elsewhere, Stormzy’s publishing imprint #Merky Books last year announced its first children’s book, which will focus on a number of different real-life ‘Superheroes’.

Meanwhile, Stormzy is due to play a pair of intimate live shows at PRYZM in Kingston Upon Thames this month.