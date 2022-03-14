Stormzy has confirmed that his third studio album will arrive this year.

The Croydon MC made the announcement during the first show of his 2022 UK and Ireland arena tour in Cardiff last night (March 13). At one point in the gig, the crowd saw a video consisting of studio shots of Stormzy recording the upcoming LP.

At the end of the footage, the following message was displayed onscreen: “Album 3. Coming 2022.” You can check out the clip in the tweet below.

Per a press release, pre-orders for the album are “obtainable first for those attending the UK leg of Stormzy’s ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour; a personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the UK shows.”

Fans at the gigs can pre-order the CD format of the record via official merch stands at the venues. Those that do so will receive a QR coded lanyard and the option to buy a limited edition t-shirt.

Stormzy is coming guys ?!? What are we expecting ? pic.twitter.com/GqgB2kUvPA — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) March 14, 2022

Stormzy’s second full-length effort, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, came out in December 2019.

His current ‘H.I.T.H World Tour’ continues in Newcastle tomorrow night (March 15) with shows following in Leeds (16), Sheffield (18), Manchester (19) and other cities throughout the month and into April.

You can see the full schedule below – find any remaining tickets here.

MARCH 2022

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – BIC, Bournemouth

27 – The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 12, 2021 are valid]

28 –The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 13, 2021 are valid]

29 –The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 14, 2021 are valid]

APRIL 2022

01 – 3Arena, Dublin [tickets from April 2, 2021 are valid]

02 – 3Arena, Dublin [tickets from April 3, 2021 are valid]

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow