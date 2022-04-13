Stormzy, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more for Montreux Jazz Festival

Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival has announced its 2022 line-up, featuring Stormzy, Björk, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

The festival will run from July 1-16 on the shores of Lake Geneva, and feature an all-new layout for 2022.

As well as its usual two venues – the Auditorium Stravinski and the Montreux Jazz Lab – the festival will reveal its “beating heart” in the form of a Lake House venue.

A press release explains: “This large three-story residence will play host to ten enthralling rooms, each offering a unique experience. Open 24 hours a day, the public will be able to wander freely, enjoying unique experiences ranging from the musical, visual, educational or technological. With bars and lounges on each floor, this large house will be a perfect place to enjoy the festival in a lively and intimate setting.”

Also on the 2022 line-up are Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Diana Ross, Måneskin, Girl In Red, Years & Years, Michael Kiwanuka, Self Esteem and many, many more.

See the full line-up and list of performance dates below.

FINALLY! After two years of silence, the two mythical Festival stages will make you vibrate again! So, which concert will we see you at this summer? Tickets 👉 Today at noon for Insiders and tomorrow at noon for the public#MJF22 #MontreuxJazzFestival #WhereLegendsAreBorn pic.twitter.com/j9EizujBNO — Montreux Jazz Festival (@MontreuxJazz) April 13, 2022

Mathieu Jaton, the CEO of Montreux Jazz Festival, said: “With so many great artists set to play this year, the 56th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival will be one of our finest yet. For over 50 years, Montreux has created some of the most magical moments in music and we are excited to continue the festival’s legacy.”

Last year, a number of UK artists were removed from the bill of the Swiss festival due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The likes of Rag’n’Bone Man, Inhaler, Alfa Mist, Yussef Dayes and more no longer played the festival, with travellers from countries including the UK needing to complete 10 days of quarantine upon entering the country at the time.