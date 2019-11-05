"Fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens."

Stormzy has called on Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign as an MP, after he seemingly suggested that the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze lacked “common sense” for not fleeing the building.

The Tory MP was condemned earlier today (November 5) after he told LBC host Nick Ferrari that the 72 victims of the blaze would have survived if they had ignored the fire brigade’s orders to stay put.

Sharing a clip of Rees Mogg’s comments on Twitter, Stormzy wrote: “Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg. You need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit, I beg everyone watch this.MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of [sic] had the common sense to escape. I can’t believe the cheek, fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens.”

He added: “My man said ‘if either of us were in fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we’d leave a burning building’ as if to say ‘come on bro, they were just dumb’ as if those who lost their lives weren’t smart enough to escape. Fucking hell this man is the scummiest.”

After describing the June 2017 blaze as “horrifying and terrifying”, Stormzy further commented: “Imagine they’re being instructed by fire fighters – trusted government authorities – to stay put.

“This scumbag is saying ‘well boy you lot are dumb to of listened then’ can you imagine ?!!!!Oi get this prick out of here these man are scumbags and they are wicked and evil.”

He also claimed that the government has “blood on their hands” for the tragedy.

Although Rees-Mogg is yet to respond directly to Stormzy’s comments, he attempted to clarify his comments earlier today.

“What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade’s advice to stay and wait at the time,” he told reporters.

“However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn’t and I don’t think anyone else would.

“What’s so sad is that the advice given overrides common sense because everybody would want to leave a burning building.”

He added: “I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments.”

Stormzy, meanwhile, has been a constant supporter of efforts to secure justice for the 72 residents who lost their lives, as well as the residents who were displaced in the wake of the blaze.

He memorably used his performance at the 2018 Brit Awards to criticise the government’s response to the tragedy, rapping: “Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?“ You’re criminals and you got the cheek to call us savages. You should do some jail time, you should pay some damages.”

He later said he had a “responsibility” to represent the victims of the tragedy in his performance.