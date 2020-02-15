Stormzy challenges Wiley to clash as beef heats up again

Things are beginning to heat up again between Stormzy and Wiley as the pair have reignited their beef on Twitter.

The Godfather of Grime started a furious war of words with Stormzy last month, prompting the pair to trade blows on savage diss tracks such as ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Eediyat Skengman’ after exchanging insults on Twitter.

The feud appeared to die down but then a couple of weeks ago Wiley called out Stormzy to demand they trade blows in a clash at the London arena The O2.

Now, after calling Wiley an “old crackhead” and “a real big PUSSY” in a series of tweets, Stormzy has issued his own challenge to the ‘Rolex Sweep’ hitmaker.

“Ok how about this, @WileyUK I’ll clash you TONIGHT LIVE ON @RinseFM @1Xtra any station you want and bury you live for all the grime scene to see,” the ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper tweeted. “The Godfather of grime is a real big PUSSY who gets into war, gets buried, ends up hating himself for trying it and then apologises.”

Ok how about this, @WileyUK I’ll clash you TONIGHT LIVE ON @RinseFM @1Xtra any station you want and bury you live for all the grime scene to see. The Godfather of grime is a real big PUSSY who gets into war, gets buried, ends up hating himself for trying it and then apologises. — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Doubling down on his earlier challenge of a clash at The O2, Wiley replied: “02 or shut up come to the 02 let me ring @EddieHearn now #02.”

Stormzy replied by insinuating Wiley’s idea to involve boxing promoter Eddie Hearn contradicted his earlier claims that Ed Sheeran was a culture vulture.

“The Godfather of grime was so angry at me for working with Ed but here he is trying to let Eddie Hearn profit off of our culture, fucking embarrassment,” he tweeted. “You ain’t the Godfather anymore you’re a bitch who is not built for war. ALL YOU DO IS TWEET, pussyhole.”

The Godfather of grime was so angry at me for working with Ed but here he is trying to let Eddie Hearn profit off of our culture, fucking embarrassment. You ain’t the Godfather anymore you’re a bitch who is not built for war. ALL YOU DO IS TWEET, pussyhole 🥴 https://t.co/M0BmBrExSm — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

He added: “All grime fans will swear to God that Grime is all about clashing and pirate radio and not giving our ting to “the mainstream” so why is your pussyhole Godfather @WileyUK allowing Eddie Hearn to come in and turn this to a PPV? Clash me tonight on rinse Fm. This is grime? No!??”

Wiley replied: “The same way you let Ed in and majors and worked with little mix etc do I need to carry on ? You came up off grime but was defending Ed Sheeran lol.”

The same way you let Ed in and majors and worked with little mix etc do I need to carry on ? You came up off grime but was defending Ed Sheeran lol — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

Wiley went on to say that Stormzy is “not even top 10” as far as grime MCs go, to which Stormzy replied by continuing his offer to clash.

Ok so clash me tonight https://t.co/ppaMfkTGKX — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

The back and forth between the two artists continued late into the afternoon. Responding to an earlier tweet Wiley sent about working with Little Mix, Stormzy told Wiley that “All you old grime heads have made the most AWFUL DREADFUL embarrassing pop songs, how dare you. Pathetic. Anyway shut up and clash me.”

All you old grime heads have made the most AWFUL DREADFUL embarrassing pop songs, how dare you. Pathetic. Anyway shut up and clash me https://t.co/P7JeWlr1Sc — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Wiley later told Stormzy that “nobody in grime likes” him but that he does. But the ‘Shut Up’ rapper didn’t seem to care as he claimed himself to be the “top boy.”

“Yes they don’t like me and they still can’t say nothing to me because I am the top boy and I am the King here,” he tweeted, before yet again bringing up his challenge. “Now shut up stop tweeting and clash me, you are an embarrassment.”

Yes they don’t like me and they still can’t say nothing to me because I am the top boy and I am the King here. Now shut up stop tweeting and clash me, you are an embarrassment https://t.co/TkEsNENqpP — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Stormzy concluded by saying: “Today I showed you that the man who started this ting is an embarrassment and a pussy and has no integrity @WileyUK all he does is tweet tweet tweet, you aren’t on rebuilding Grime, you’re not on clashing on the radio, you’re on trying to profit off of Stormzy.

“My world tour is on a break because of the Brit Awards on the 18th, I am in England until February 20th – you have 5 days to come and clash me live on any radio station anywhere you like. Clash me or shut up. Stop all the twitter fingers and let’s clash live on radio.”

My world tour is on a break because of the Brit Awards on the 18th, I am in England until February 20th – you have 5 days to come and clash me live on any radio station anywhere you like. Clash me or shut up. Stop all the twitter fingers and let’s clash live on radio — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

See more from the pair’s interaction below:

I got this whole convo between me and mike ya kno don’t let him trick u into thinking I’m a punk Cos I just felt bad about his mums weave that’s all 🏆#JahKno — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

Someone get me Craig from primary’s number please — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

Then shut up and clash me live tonight on @DJTarget or @tiffanycalver ME VS YOU. TONIGHT. This is what grime is about no??? It’s not about Eddie Hearn and the O2, it’s about clashing on our platforms so let’s do this tonight or shut up https://t.co/WqLnWipiw0 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

You grime heads will swear that Grime is nothing about selling out o2 arenas and nothing to do with who’s big and who sells what so tell your pussyhole Godfather to come and clash me — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Where’s that little pussyhole grime gremlin as well come here and tel your dad to come and clash me — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Why are you talking about my boooking agent Craig!??? Grime is nothing to do with the agents I swear ???? Is this you lots King bruv ?? COME AND CLASH ME https://t.co/YPcw7gMwjS — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

LITERALLY 😫🥴🤣 https://t.co/QQaV2NKtC5 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

There you have it folks, you’re supposed Godfather has gone out really sad. Pirate radio? Clashing? Now it’s all Eddie hearn and trying to swerve my live offer to clash you anywhere tonight? What happened to you?I’m gonna make sure all the kids in this country know you’re a bitch https://t.co/lYWCgSfoAz — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Bro you will never ever ever ever ever sell out the O2 and you ain’t gonna do it off the back of my name so what now https://t.co/f17Qy3aLtz — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Oi do you know why @WileyUK is a prick?? he has been PREACHING about starting this ting from the ground up and bring grime #BackToTheVillage and then when I tell him to come and clash me live on radio he said let’s call Eddie Hearn 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Thank you @RinseFM can someone kindly ask Geeneus to call @WileyUK personally and try and convince him to do this grime ting properly and how it should be done and clash me live on radio tonight 🙏🏿 https://t.co/obD9YMY37z — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

All you @WileyUK fans who supported him in the war just because of the nostalgia in your head and to prove your weird point of old school being incomparably better than the new school LOOK AT YOUR GUY. I am taking him to the oldschool and he don’t wanna go there he is SCARED 😫 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

You got asked to clash tonight on radio and all you’re doing is tweeting. You are the most embarrasing bruddah in grime, for any kids watching this tryna understand what your genre is about you are not representing and that is why I am the King https://t.co/ftJU13u2Lm — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

You can’t tour with me you are not a big enough artist, none of your songs will go off, it will be mad awkward. Shut up and clash me tonight or stop tweeting me https://t.co/bg3UcrHq6f — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

He knew I wasn’t in the country and when I get back he will be busy again ya see the tricks 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🏆😩😩😩😩😩😩🏆🏆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

Watch when I get back anyway #Bumbahole #ClashBruv face to face like I said in the first place but man didn’t want that smoke 💨💨💨💨💨now ya want the smoke good at least I didn’t have to clash @OfficialNolay 😂🙏🏾😂😆😂🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

No point talking to big mike Cos he can’t move without Craig — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

Can every UK event just do us a favour and let me and Stormzy clash at all the shows Cos he needs the smoke 💨 his career is like a microwave dinner and he don’t know it yet — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

I told you already I don’t want friends I want smoke sadly I wish it wasn’t mike but we need to just ave it out now cos he clearly still needs the grime scene 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

You need us mike lol without us you don’t exist 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😆 — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

If I said to mike come radio the other day his fans would of said “He is too big for radio lol “ Mike Tell ya fans the truth pal — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

If you’re a true fan of this thing we call Grime you can’t let the Godfather of Grime get away with dodging a clash and doing twitter fingers. Dun out ere @WileyUK — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

The geezer is on a world tour don’t get bright Cos u got 2 days off mike I didn’t even know you was even gonna be in England You was in Belgium last time I saw on the net mate #SitDown — Wiley (@WileyUK) February 15, 2020

He’s gonna make videos and jokes for the next 5 days. He’s gonna keep mentioning Eddie Hearn and the O2. He’s gonna keep tweeting.

Do not be distracted of the fact that I am asking him to fly back from cyprus and clash me live on radio. https://t.co/UST3wEMNrd — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

I’m telling man Rinse FM and he’s saying Eddie Hearn your Godfather @WileyUK is a real prick — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Stormzy has postponed the forthcoming Asian leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ world tour following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The rapper had been due to play in locations including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia in March.

But he took to Twitter to explain his decision, saying it was due to the “ongoing health and travel concerns” across the continent.