Stormzy, Chase & Status, Becky Hill lead Boardmasters’ 2024 line-up

The first wave of artists appearing at Boardmasters 2024 have been announced, with Stormzy, Chase & Status and Becky Hill leading the line-up.

Next year’s edition of the festival will be held between August 7-11, and take place on the usual sites on the Cornish Coast – Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

Now, the first wave of artists set to appear at the 2024 installation have been announced, including the first two headliners of the event: Stormzy and Chase & Status.

Advertisement

Although the exact dates that each will headline have not yet been announced, it has been confirmed that Chase & Status will be hitting the main stage at the Watergate Bay site, and delivering fan favourites as well as newer hits from the recently shared album ‘2 RUFF, Vol.1’.

As for Stormzy, the exact site has not been confirmed yet, but the South London icon is expected to play hits from across his three chart-topping albums: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, ‘Heavy Is The Head’ and ‘This Is What I Mean’.

Over 30 other acts have also been locked in for the 2024 edition, including Becky Hill, Bicep, Nia Archives, Tom Odell, Soft Play, English Teacher and Katy B.

For Becky Hill, the 2024 edition of Boardmasters will mark the singer’s return to the festival, while for Bicep, the event will see the Belfast electronic music duo present their audio/visual DJ set called Chroma.

DJ sets from Andy C, Eliza Rose, Hannah Liang and more are also lined-up, and “hundreds” more acts are set to be announced at a later date. Check out the current bill in the poster below.

Advertisement

Pre-sale tickets for Boardmasters 2024 are available now, with the general on-sale set to kick off tomorrow (December 1) at 10am GMT. Visit here to find tickets.

Last year’s headliners for Boardmasters included Lorde, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine, and the event ran between August 9-13.

Other artists included Ben Howard, Cypress Hill, RAYE, Dermot Kennedy, SG Lewis, Yard Act, Confidence Man, Everything Everything, The Reytons, Bear’s Den, Dylan, Nova Twins, Joesef, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Cian Ducrot.

Visit here to check out NME’s images of the 2023 edition.