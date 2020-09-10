The winners of GRM Daily‘s 2020 Rated Awards have been announced.

J Hus won album of the year for his second album, ‘Big Conspiracy’, while Stefflon Don picked up the gong for female artist of the year.

Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy won the best track award for their collaboration, ‘I Dunno‘, and Dizzee Rascal was honoured with the Legacy Award for changing the face of British music, following MC D Double E who won in 2018.

Aitch and AJ Tracey won the best video award for ‘Rain‘, while JAE5 took home the award for producer of the year. See the full list of winners below.

BBC News notes that Stefflon Don was the only female musician to pick up an award. All the nominees in the album, mixtape and video of the year categories were male.

In his acceptance speech, J Hus paid tribute to fans and everyone that took part in his second album .”So much effort, hard work, blood, sweat and tears. I love you so much,” he said.

The awards ceremony, which celebrates the UK’s black music genres, took place online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Winners were voted for by GRM Daily readers in an online poll in July and August.

Kano, Dizzee Rascal, George The Poet and M Huncho all performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by Mo Gilligan and presenter Julie Adenuga. It was the first time the awards were held since the death of Young Spray, who was stabbed at the 2018 show in London.

GRM Daily‘s 2020 Rated Awards – winners list in full:

Album of the Year: J Hus – ‘Big Conspiracy’

Track of the Year: Tion Wayne – ‘I Dunno’ (feat. Stormzy & Dutachavelli)

Mixtape of the Year: D-Block Europe – ‘PTSD’

Female Artist of the Year: Stefflon Don

Male Artist of the Year: D-Block Europe

Video of the Year: Aitch & AJ Tracey – ‘Rain’ (feat. Tay Keith)

Personality of the Year: Chunkz

Breakthrough of the Year: Dutachavelli

Radio DJ of the Year: Kenny Allstar

Producer of the Year: JAE5