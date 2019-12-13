Stormzy says general election result feels like a “dark cloud”

Stormzy has said the UK’s general election result feels like “a dark cloud” after the Conservative party won with a significant majority this morning (December 13).

Speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra, the rapper said that the news filtering in from the exit poll made promoting his new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ a bittersweet experience.

“As soon as it hit midnight I was signing albums. But it was like a dark cloud, you could feel it,” Stormzy said, after publicly backing Labour in the build-up to the election, and describing Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a “sinister man”.

“[It’s]in the air,” he added in the 1Xtra interview. “It’s in your bones”. Watch the video for ‘Audacity’ below.

As fans shared their reactions to ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which was released earlier today, many picked up on an unlikely interpolation with the Tracy Beaker theme. “Hearing that @stormzy Tracy Beaker sample made my shit day a little better,” wrote @Looksunshine on Twitter. “I can’t lie I almost cried!” including one track which features the theme tune from Tracy Beaker.

‘Superheroes’ – a song celebrating the black youth of Britain – ends with the grime MC singing lyrics from Keisha White’s ‘Someday’. White’s track is best known as the theme song from the CBBC show The Story Of Tracy Beaker, which aired between 2002 and 2005.

‘Heavy Is The Head’ also features a collaboration with drill rapper Headie One called ‘Audacity’, which was released earlier this week (December 11). Elsewhere, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Yebba, Aitch, Tiana Major9, and Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. also appear on the record.

