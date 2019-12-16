Stormzy, Harry Styles and Rod Stewart are vying for the UK’s number one album at Christmas.

The mid-week ratings, out today (December 16), see Styles at the top spot with his new album ‘Fine Line’ – but only 2,000 copies separate the top three.

Stewart is currently at number two with ‘You’re In My Heart’, which sat at the top spot last week. It’s the biggest-selling CD of the week.

Stormzy is at number three with his second album ‘Heavy is The Head’, which is the highest streaming album of the week. Tweeting about the news, the rapper said: “Wow. I’m currently #3 on the album charts amongst some heavy hitters!

“I appreciate everyone that’s bought a copy or streaming ‘Heavy Is The Head’ – regardless where we end up I love you guys and I’m grateful, you lot have given me everything I could ask for.”

In a four-star review of ‘Heavy Is The Head’, NME’s Carl Anka wrote: “On his second album, Stormzy wants to do everything, all the time, better than everyone else. But he also reminds us that he is part of something bigger.”

The Glastonbury headlining rapper picked up a number one album with his 2017 debut ‘Gang Signs And Prayer’, and gained a number one single with the recent ‘Vossi Bop’.

Reviewing Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ , NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “The former One Directioner has come good on his early promise, letting loose on a fun, funk-inspired album.

“Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm. On the last song, the euphoric, Bon Iver -inspired ‘Fine Line’, Styles comes full circle, seemingly feeling hopeful after his past heartbreak and indiscretions.”