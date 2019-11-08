Stormzy has almost finished work on his new album

Grime star recently criticised Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg over Grenfell

Stormzy has revealed that he has almost completed work on his second album.

Speaking at a show in Thorpe Park yesterday (November 7), the grime star told the crowd: “[At] literally 6am in the morning, I literally finished the final vocal for my [new] album.”

Stormzy has shared a number of new tracks since the release of his debut LP ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’ in 2017, including recent track ‘Sounds of the Skeng’, ‘Crown’ and ‘Vossi Bop’ the latter of which gave him his first ever UK Number One single, while also clocking up the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper.

But he is yet to release the follow up to his 2017 debut.

Stormzy’s announcement comes just days after he called on Jacob Rees-Mogg to resign as an MP, after he seemingly suggested that the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze lacked “common sense” for not fleeing the building.

Sharing a clip of Rees Mogg’s comments on Twitter, Stormzy wrote: “Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg. You need to resign you’re an actual piece of shit, I beg everyone watch this.MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell Victims should of [sic] had the common sense to escape. I can’t believe the cheek, fucking hell these politicians are actual aliens.”

He added: “My man said ‘if either of us were in fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we’d leave a burning building’ as if to say ‘come on bro, they were just dumb’ as if those who lost their lives weren’t smart enough to escape. Fucking hell this man is the scummiest.”

After describing the June 2017 blaze as “horrifying and terrifying”, Stormzy further commented: “Imagine they’re being instructed by fire fighters – trusted government authorities – to stay put.

“This scumbag is saying ‘well boy you lot are dumb to of listened then’ can you imagine ?!!!!Oi get this prick out of here these man are scumbags and they are wicked and evil.”

He also claimed that the government has “blood on their hands” for the tragedy.