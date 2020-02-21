Stormzy has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts

Stormzy has shut down his social media accounts.

Both the rapper’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deleted with both pages stating that neither of his accounts are available.

The rapper’s Facebook account is though still up and running.

It is unclear why the rapper has deleted his accounts and comes just hours after he received the first “black card” issued by Greggs.

Posting on Twitter yesterday (February 20), Stormzy shared a video of himself unboxing the gift, as well as a video from the firm which lists his huge array of achievements – including three GQ covers, his BRIT Awards and securing the first BRIT Award of 2020.

He wrote on Twitter: “Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant.”

Responding to his tweet, Greggs wrote: “Our Concierge don’t dab, they just Vossi Bop Hand deliver Sausage Rolls from your local shop.”

Earlier this week, Stormzy won Best Male Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards and thanked the women in his team.

The rapper later took to the stage at The O2 Arena in London to deliver a high-energy set that comprised of big hits, mash-ups and an abundance of guests.