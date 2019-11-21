Stormzy is dropping a new single featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy tonight

It's taken from the grime artist's new album 'Heavy Is The Head'

Stormzy is teasing his new single – ‘Own It’ – featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

The track, which will feature on his new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, will drop at midnight in a number of countries including the UK. You can view footage of Stormzy bopping his head to the track in a clip Burna Boy shared from the studio below.

The album is set for release on December 13 and sees him teaming up with the likes of Headie One, Sheeran and H.E.R across sixteen tracks.

It also includes his recent releases across 2019, namely ‘Sounds of the Skeng’, ‘Crown’, Wiley Flow and ‘Vossi Bop’ which gave him his first ever UK Number One single.

The record’s title is also a lyric taken from ‘Crown’, which recently appeared on the front of Shoreditch High Street Overground Station and St Paul’s Cathedral.

Speaking at a show in Thorpe Park earlier this month (November 7), the grime star told the crowd: “[At] literally 6am in the morning, I literally finished the final vocal for my [new] album.”

It caps off a huge year for the rapper, after he made history with a triumphant Glastonbury headline set in June.

In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we live in now. Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders.

“With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. Not too big for his boots, after all.”