Stormzy is hosting a Christmas party for Croydon residents

Stormzy is hosting a Christmas party for residents in Croydon later this week.

The bash, which is the first from his charity #Merky Foundation, will take place at Fairfield Halls in his hometown this Friday (December 3).

The event will be split over two time slots throughout the day with the first half for those aged four and above, and the second half for those 10-years-of age and above, with Stormzy also being present to join in the fun.

The party will include games, performances, workshops, a tombola and the chance to win special prizes.

The #Merky books team are also donating 500 copies of their first children’s book, Superheroes: Inspiring Stories Of Secret Strength.

The comic strip-style book is a celebratory collection of modern-day heroes curated by Stormzy, including athlete Dina Asher-Smith, comedian Mo Gilligan, writer Candice Carty-Williams, Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles, and former footballer Ian Wright.

Tickets are only available to Croydon residents and there’s a limit of four tickets per household here.

Stormzy launched his charity in 2019, which followed the Stormzy Scholarship, an annual grant to fund black British students to go to the University of Cambridge.

Meanwhile, the rapper rescheduled his UK and Ireland dates on his ‘H.I.T.H World Tour’ to 2022, last month.

The London MC had initially been set to tour in support of his 2019 second album ‘Heavy Is the Head’ in September 2020 but those dates were moved to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those April dates were, however, postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic, and Stormzy has now confirmed that the gigs will take place in 2022.

Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, with final and limited tickets available now from here and here. You can see Stormzy’s rescheduled live dates for 2022 below.

MARCH 2022

13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – BIC, Bournemouth

27 – The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 12, 2021 are valid]

28 –The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 13, 2021 are valid]

29 –The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 14, 2021 are valid]

APRIL 2022

01 – 3Arena, Dublin [tickets from April 2, 2021 are valid]

02 – 3Arena, Dublin [tickets from April 3, 2021 are valid]

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow