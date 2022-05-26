Stormzy joins Knucks on stage at “groundbreaking” KOKO Bitcoin show

Stormzy made a surprise appearance onstage during Knucks’ “groundbreaking” Bitcoin show in Camden, London last night (May 25).

During the special performance at the recently re-opened KOKO venue, Knucks shared one Bitcoin – which is currently worth £23,000 – with two fans whose wristbands had changed colour under the dark lights.

Each of the winning audience members received a third of the coin. Per a press release, they have the option of cashing in or using a portion of the prize with Knucks to create a fund together with the artists creating a first of its kind connection, with which they can invest in NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Knucks and the cryptocurrency platform Luno – KOKO’s new partner – will educate and assist the winners in investing in the crypto space.

His latest headline concert in the capital was held in support of the London rapper’s debut studio album ‘Alpha Place’, which came out earlier this month. The record features a collaboration with Stormzy in the form of ‘Die Hard’.

Stormzy just came out at Knucks’ London show pic.twitter.com/AKUuFG1ial — kyann🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@tropikyann) May 25, 2022

The energy when Knucks brought out Venna & Loyle Carner for Standout last night was a madness!! 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🎷🎷🎷🎷 pic.twitter.com/bmXfcLfX8v — manda 🇬🇭 (@Comanda_x) November 14, 2021

At one point in yesterday’s show, the Croydon MC joined Knucks to treat the crowd to a joint live rendition of the tune. Stormzy appeared mid-way through ‘Die Hard’, delivering his verse that begins: “N****s too fake, I’m tryna be real/ My brudda empty out the clip and then he refill…”

Elsewhere, Loyle Carner and Venna assisted Knucks on a live version of their 2020 collaborative track ‘Standout’. Check out the clips above and watch the KOKO performance in full below.

Luno and KOKO launched a new space within KOKO’s restored theatre called ‘The Luno’ with a state of the art digital gallery, which is where Knucks’ afterparty took place after the last night’s gig.

KOKO finally re-opened on April 29 after being closed for three years for a £70million restoration and redevelopment project. Arcade Fire launched the revamped venue with their first UK show in four years.

Back in March, Stormzy confirmed that his third studio album is set to be released at some point this year. The as-yet-untitled record will follow on from 2019’s acclaimed ‘Heavy Is The Head’.

Stormzy wrapped up the UK and Ireland leg of his ‘H.I.T.H World Tour’ last month.

Louis Theroux joined the star on the road for the first episode of his upcoming BBC series, The Louis Theroux Interviews. The filmmaker documented an “in-depth and personally revealing encounter” with Stormzy for the new show.