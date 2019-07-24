Stormzy, Jorja Smith and Annie Mac head up Mercury Prize judges for 2019

Who will win?

The judging panel for the 2019 Mercury Prize has been revealed, and it’s headed up by the likes of Stormzy, Jorja Smith and Annie Mac.

Ahead of the 12 Mercury Prize nominated albums being announced tomorrow (July 25), it’s been confirmed that this year’s winner will be chosen by an eclectic panel of judging experts.

Joining the three aforementioned stars will be the likes of Clara Amfo, Danielle Perry, Gaz Coombes, Jamie Cullum, Jeff Smith (6 Music & Radio 2), Mike Walsh (Radio X), Phil Alexander (Kerrang), Tshepo Mokoena (Vice.com), Will Hodgkinson (The Times). The chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize chairman, said: “There were over 200 albums entered for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize – and the judges spend many months listening to these and then meet to decide on the shortlist of 12 ‘Albums of the Year’. This has been an exciting year for British and Irish music so it’s going to be tough for them choosing just 12 albums. After last year’s successful event we’re looking forward to an equally diverse and eclectic shortlist being announced by Huw Stephens on 25 July.”

It comes after the bookies odds for the Mercury Prize revealed that it looks like a three horse race at the moment.

According to odds from Ladbrokes, Dave is the runaway favourite, with odds of 3/1 for his debut album ‘Psychodrama’ to pick up this year’s prize. He’s joined at the top of the list by IDLES and slowthai, both with odds of 6/1.