Stormzy, Little Simz and Aitch among 2020 GRM Daily Rated Awards nominees

Stormzy, Little Simz and Aitch are among the artists nominated for this year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards.
The ceremony is due to stream on YouTube and the awards’ official website next Wednesday (September 9), hosted by Mo Gilligan and Julie Adenuga. It will feature performances from Dizzee Rascal, Kano, George The Poet and M Huncho.
Leading the nominations for 2020 are Stormzy and Aitch with four nominations each in the following categories: Male Artist, Track Of The Year, Video Of The Year and the Album Of The Year.
Little Simz, meanwhile, is up for Female Artist Of The Year against Stefflon Don, Lady Leshurr, Ms Banks and more. Also nominated are the likes of Kano, AJ Tracey, Headie One, Jme, Krept & Konan.
This year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards recognise the nominated artists’ achievements from between June 1, 2019 and June 2020. You can see the full list of nominees below.
“I’m honoured to be back hosting the GRM Rated Awards with my favourite co-host ever, Mo the Comedian,” said Julie Adenuga. “I’m looking forward to being part of a night of celebration and entertainment for UK music supporters all around the world”
Album of the Year
Ard Adz – Miakeen
Cadet – The Rated Legend
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jme – Grime MC
Kano – Hoodies All Summer
Krept & Konan – Revenge Is Sweet
MoStack – Stacko
Skepta, Chip & Young Adz – Insommnia
Sneakbo – 9 Lives
Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
Track of the Year
Atich x AJ Tracey – t feat. Tay Keith
Aitch – Taste (Make It Shake)
Darkoo – Gangsta (Ft. One Acen)
D-Block Europe – Home P*ssy
Headie One – Both
J Hus – Must Be
Mist – So High (Ft. Fredo)
Stormzy – Own It (Ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
Tion Wayne – I Dunno (Ft. Stormzy & Dutachavelli)
Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (Ft. Headie One)
Mixtape of the Year
Aitch – AitcH2O
Blade Brown – Bags & Boxes 4
D-Block Europe – PTSD DigDat – Ei8ht Mile Headie One – Music x Road K-Trap – No Magic
M Huncho – Huncholini The First
Nafe Smallz – Goat World
OFB – Frontstreet
Yxng Bane – Quarantime
Male Artist of the Year
AJ Tracey
Aitch
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Headie One
J Hus
Krept & Konan
M Huncho
Stormzy
Young T & Bugsey
Female Artist of the Year
Alicai Harley
Br3nya
Darkoo
Ivorian Doll
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Ms Banks
Shaybo
Stefflon Don
TeeZandos
Video of the Year
Aitch x AJ Tracey – Rain (Ft. Tay Keith)
B Young – Gucci Demon
DigDat x Aitch – Ei8ht Mile
Jme – Live (Ft. Merky Ace)
Kano – Trouble
Knucks – Home
K-Trap – Big Mood
M Huncho – Huncho For Mayor
Nines – Pride
Stormzy – Sounds of the Skeng
Personality of the Year
Alhan
Chunkz
Chuckie Online
Mo Gilligan
Poet
Receipts Podcast (Ghana’a Finest, Tolly T & Milena Sanchez)
Stevo the Madman
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
3 Shots Of Tequila (Marvin Abbey, Mr Exposed and Tazer Black)
Breakthrough of the Year
Darkoo
DigDat Dutachavelli
Jay1
M24
Mastermind
Meekz
M1llionz
Bandokay & Double Lz
Poundz
Radio DJ of the Year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Dotty
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Robert Bruce
Semtex
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie
Producer of the Year
Fred Again
Ghosty
Hargo
Ill Blu
Jae5
M1OnTheBeat
Nastylgia
QuincyTellEm
Rymez
TSB