Stormzy, Little Simz and Aitch among 2020 GRM Daily Rated Awards nominees

Stormzy, Little Simz and Aitch are among the artists nominated for this year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards.

The ceremony is due to stream on YouTube and the awards’ official website next Wednesday (September 9), hosted by Mo Gilligan and Julie Adenuga. It will feature performances from Dizzee Rascal, Kano, George The Poet and M Huncho.

Leading the nominations for 2020 are Stormzy and Aitch with four nominations each in the following categories: Male Artist, Track Of The Year, Video Of The Year and the Album Of The Year.

Little Simz, meanwhile, is up for Female Artist Of The Year against Stefflon Don, Lady Leshurr, Ms Banks and more. Also nominated are the likes of Kano, AJ Tracey, Headie One, Jme, Krept & Konan.

This year’s GRM Daily Rated Awards recognise the nominated artists’ achievements from between June 1, 2019 and June 2020. You can see the full list of nominees below.

“I’m honoured to be back hosting the GRM Rated Awards with my favourite co-host ever, Mo the Comedian,” said Julie Adenuga. “I’m looking forward to being part of a night of celebration and entertainment for UK music supporters all around the world”



Album of the Year

Ard Adz – Miakeen

Cadet – The Rated Legend

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jme – Grime MC

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Krept & Konan – Revenge Is Sweet

MoStack – Stacko

Skepta, Chip & Young Adz – Insommnia

Sneakbo – 9 Lives

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head



Track of the Year

Atich x AJ Tracey – t feat. Tay Keith

Aitch – Taste (Make It Shake)

Darkoo – Gangsta (Ft. One Acen)

D-Block Europe – Home P*ssy

Headie One – Both

J Hus – Must Be

Mist – So High (Ft. Fredo)

Stormzy – Own It (Ft. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)

Tion Wayne – I Dunno (Ft. Stormzy & Dutachavelli)

Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (Ft. Headie One)



Mixtape of the Year

Aitch – AitcH2O

Blade Brown – Bags & Boxes 4

D-Block Europe – PTSD DigDat – Ei8ht Mile Headie One – Music x Road K-Trap – No Magic

M Huncho – Huncholini The First

Nafe Smallz – Goat World

OFB – Frontstreet

Yxng Bane – Quarantime



Male Artist of the Year

AJ Tracey

Aitch

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Headie One

J Hus

Krept & Konan

M Huncho

Stormzy

Young T & Bugsey



Female Artist of the Year

Alicai Harley

Br3nya

Darkoo

Ivorian Doll

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Ms Banks

Shaybo

Stefflon Don

TeeZandos



Video of the Year

Aitch x AJ Tracey – Rain (Ft. Tay Keith)

B Young – Gucci Demon

DigDat x Aitch – Ei8ht Mile

Jme – Live (Ft. Merky Ace)

Kano – Trouble

Knucks – Home

K-Trap – Big Mood

M Huncho – Huncho For Mayor

Nines – Pride

Stormzy – Sounds of the Skeng



Personality of the Year

Alhan

Chunkz

Chuckie Online

Mo Gilligan

Poet

Receipts Podcast (Ghana’a Finest, Tolly T & Milena Sanchez)

Stevo the Madman

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz

3 Shots Of Tequila (Marvin Abbey, Mr Exposed and Tazer Black)



Breakthrough of the Year

Darkoo

DigDat Dutachavelli

Jay1

M24

Mastermind

Meekz

M1llionz

Bandokay & Double Lz

Poundz



Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Dotty

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Robert Bruce

Semtex

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie



Producer of the Year

Fred Again

Ghosty

Hargo

Ill Blu

Jae5

M1OnTheBeat

Nastylgia

QuincyTellEm

Rymez

TSB