Stormzy makes surprise appearance on stage at Debbie gig in London

Stormzy has stunned fans by making a surprise appearance on stage in London this evening (June 9) with singer-songwriter Debbie.

Debbie wrote five songs for Stormzy’s last album including ‘Firebabe‘, which she played at the gig tonight at London’s Omera.

Stormzy came on stage at the 320-capacity venue during ‘Give It To The Water’. “He’s taught me so much and we made something special,” Debbie told the audience ahead of Stormzy coming out half way through the song’s performance.

10/10 show! and stormzy joining debbie on stage?? 🥹 a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/whl8JILsIH — taylor-dior rumble (@taylordiorr) June 9, 2023

Debbie’s set list in full:

‘Cherry Wine’

‘You Belong To Me’

‘Cousin’s Car’

‘Rules’

‘Summer In December’

‘Crazy In Love’

‘I’m Different’

‘Firebabe’

‘Give It To The Water’ (With Stormzy)

‘Tony’s Gotta Leave’

‘Stay’

‘No Way’

‘Is This Real Love’

‘All Night Long’

Speaking about ‘Firebabe’ and his collaboration with Debbie previously, Stormzy said: “Debbie, George [Moore] and I got in the studio together and it was the most beautiful moment. It was a session I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life.

“It was extremely special and everyone in the room understood that. We were making something that hopefully, God willing, lives forever. Something that has soul and feeling, and it came from a really pure place. We took a truth and made some art from it.”

Meanwhile, Debbie appeared on NME‘s ‘Essential Emerging Artists’ for 2023 earlier this year.

In the list, NME described the Def Jam signee as “solid-gold proof that UK R&B will live forever” and someone who “has a once-in-a-generation vocal.”

It continued: “Forget the current rhetoric that there aren’t enough budding stars to help the UK R&B ascend to new levels; Debbie’s soothing, soulful voice and intimate songwriting proves that she is leading the genre’s ever-expanding pool of new musical talent.”

This is a breaking news story – more to follow