Stormzy, Nick Cave and Kate Tempest among 2020 Ivor Novello award nominees

The nominations for this year’s Ivor Novellos, the most prestigious songwriting awards in the UK and Ireland, have been revealed, with the likes of Stormzy, Dave, Nick Cave, Kate Tempest and Little Simz up for awards.

35 individual songwriters have been recognised across eight categories, including a brand new ‘Rising Star Award with Apple Music’. You can see the full list of nominees below.

Four people are nominated twice. Kate Tempest and producer Dan Carey are up for Best Album for the former’s ‘The Book Of Traps And Lessons‘ as well as Best Contemporary Song for ‘Firesmoke’.

Jimmy Napes is nominated for his songwriting contributions to both Stormzy’s ‘Crown’ and Sam Smith‘s ‘Dancing With A Stranger’, while Jamie Hartman also receives two nods, for his work on Lewis Capaldi‘s ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ and Calvin Harris‘ Rag’n’Bone Man collaboration ‘Giant’.

Stormzy himself and MJ Cole are also nominated for their songwriting on ‘Crown’.

Elsewhere, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ ‘Ghosteen‘ and Little Simz’ ‘Grey Area‘ are up for Best Album, while Dave’s ‘Black’ and J Hus‘ ‘Must Be’ are up for Best Contemporary Song’.

“I think it’s a good line-up,” Ivors Academy CEO Graham Davies told Music Week. “We’ve got a good number of first-time nominees. What probably sticks out the most is the importance of the lyric, as spoken word and rap continues on from last year [in being represented]. The Ivors is at the forefront of recognising trends, and that’s an important one.”

With the awards ceremony cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners, as well as recipients of Songwriter of the Year 2019 and the Academy Fellowship, will be announced by Matt Wilkinson on his Apple Music Beats 1 Radio show from 11am on September 2.

The full list of nominees is:

BEST ALBUM

‘Ghosteen’

Written by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Performed by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

‘Grey Area’

Written by Inflo and Little Simz

Performed by Little Simz

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

‘The Book of Traps and Lessons’

Written by Dan Carey and Kate Tempest

Performed by Kate Tempest

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company

BEST CONTEMPORARY SONG

‘Black’

Written by Dave and Fraser T Smith

Performed by Dave

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Kobalt Music Publishing

‘Firesmoke’

Written by Dan Carey and Kate Tempest

Performed by Kate Tempest

Published in the UK by Warner Chappell Music and Domino Publishing Company

‘Must Be’

Written by JAE5 and J Hus

Performed by J Hus

Published in the UK by Black Butter Music Publishing – Kobalt Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music

BEST ORIGINAL FILM SCORE

‘For Sama’

Composed by Nainita Desai

Published in the UK by Manners McDade Music Publishing

‘Midsommar’

Composed by Bobby Krlic

Published in the UK by Kobalt Music Publishing

‘Monos’

Composed by Mica Levi

Published in the UK by Beggars Music

BEST ORIGINAL VIDEO GAME SCORE

Arise: A Simple Story

Composed by David Garcia Diaz

Draugen

Composed by Simon Poole

Lost Ember

Composed by Dorian Behner, John Broomhall and Will Morton

BEST TELEVISION SOUNDTRACK

Euphoria

Composed by Labrinth

Published in the UK by Universal Music Publishing

Rise of the Nazis

Composed by Tom Hodge

Published in the UK by BBC Studios Distribution Limited obo 72 Films Limited – Universal Music Publishing and Leland Originals Publishing – Decca Publishing

The Crown (Series 3)

Composed by Martin Phipps

Published in the UK by Du Vinage Publishing and Sony/ATV Music Publishing

PRS FOR MUSIC MOST PERFORMED WORK

‘Dancing with a Stranger’

Written by Mikkel Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith

Performed by Sam Smith and Normani

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Downtown Music Publishing, Stellar Songs – EMI Music Publishing and Naughty Words – Sony/ATV Music Publishing

‘Giant’

Written by Calvin Harris, Jamie Hartman, Rag‘n’Bone Man and Troy Miller

Performed by Calvin Harris and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

Published in the UK by EMI Music Publishing, Reservoir Reverb Music, Warner Chappell Music and Bucks Music Group

‘Hold Me While You Wait’

Written by Lewis Capaldi, Jamie N Commons and Jamie Hartman

Performed by Lewis Capaldi

Published in the UK by BMG Rights Management, Universal Music Publishing and Reservoir Reverb Music

RISING STAR AWARD WITH APPLE MUSIC

Amahla

Carmel Smickersgill,

Griff

lullahush

Mysie