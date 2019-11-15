Stormzy, Nile Rodgers, Neneh Cherry and more recognised at the Artist & Managers Awards

The annual awards took place last night

Stormzy, Nile Rodgers and Neneh Cherry were amongst the winners at this year’s ‘Artist & Management Awards.’

Stormzy, his manager Tobo Onwuka and team #Merky collectively won the award from the ‘Team Achievement Award’ for their “immense contribution to British music and culture.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Stormzy said “my team is everything” before calling his team a “family” and a “powerhouse.”

Hosted by Huw Stephens, the awards also celebrated Nile Rogerswho received the ‘Artists’ Artist’ award from Blur’sAlex Jamesand Dave Rowntree. Earlier this year, Rogers curated a critically acclaimed Meltdown festival at London’s Southbank.

There were prizes too for New Order’s management as well as Debbie Gwyther, for her “extraordinary work” with Liam Gallagher. Liam, who was on tour in Aberdeen, sent a personal video of thanks to congratulate his manager and fiancee on receiving the award.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi won ‘Artist of the Year’ and gave away his prize – an all expenses paid week-long trip to Columbia to record at Selina Music Studio Medellin – to CHARLOTTE, a new artist from Hull.

Neenah Cherry, meanwhile, received the Pioneer Award whilst Sam Fender won ‘FanFair Outstanding Contribution To Live Music.’

The full list of winners can be seen below.