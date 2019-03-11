Stormzy, Octavian, Kodak Black, and more added to WOO HAH! festival line-up

They join the likes of Travis Scott, BROCKHAMTON and Little Simz

Stormzy, Octavian, Kodak Black, and many more acts have been added to Holland’s WOO HAH! festival.

The acts join some of the biggest names in hip-hop for the festival – which runs from July 12-14 – including Travis Scott, Pusha T, BROCKHAMPTON, Little Simz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Rae Sremmurd.

Read more: 19 artists we want to see headline festivals in 2019

Other new additions include Flatbush Zombies, Trippie Redd, J.I.D, London On Da Track, $hirak & Friends, Hef, Jarreau Vandal, Joey Purp, JPEGMAFIA, Kojaque, Rico Nasty, Saba, SAWEETIE, SAINt JHN, and THEY.

The sixth edition of the festival, held in Beekse Bergen Safari Park, bills itself as a champion of hip-hop that’s “fast becoming one of the most recognised festivals in Europe”.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Stormzy will make his Dutch festival exclusive at this year’s event, a few weeks after his Friday night headline slot at Glastonbury Festival. Octavian has had a successful last 12 months, culminating in topping the BBC Sound of poll in 2019, while Kodak Black released his second album, ‘Dying to Live’ at the tail end of 2018.

In addition, the festival has launched Camp WOO HAH! which gives weekend ticket holders the opportunity to stay in pre-pitched tents including air mattresses or fields beds. The camp will also have a central lounge area where festival-goers can relax.

Weekend ticket and day tickets for WOO HAH! 2019 can be purchased here.