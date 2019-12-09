Trending:

Stormzy’s ‘Own It’ makes its live debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

The single will land on the rapper's new album, 'Heavy Is the Head'

Will Lavin
Stormzy
Stormzy debuted his new single in London this weekend. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Stormzy performed new single ‘Own It’ live for the first time at this weekend’s Jingle Bell Ball at The O2, London.

Hosted by Capital FM, the Jingle Bell Ball took place this weekend (December 7-8) featuring performances from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Aitch, Sam Smith, Jax Jones, Rita Ora and more.

During Stormzy’s six-song set he played fan favourites ‘Big for Your Boots’, ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Blinded by Your Grace Pt.2’. He also performed new single, ‘Own It’, featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, for the first time.

The new track features on his new album ‘Heavy Is The Head’, which is set for release on December 13 and sees him teaming up with the likes of Headie One, Sheeran and H.E.R. across sixteen tracks.

While neither Sheeran or Burna Boy were on hand to assist him at The O2, the track still seemed to go down well.

Watch clips from his performance of ‘Own It’ below:

Capital FM shared videos of Stormzy performing ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Crown’ – you can see them below.

Stormzy played:

‘Big for Your Boots’
‘Own It’ (Live Debut)
‘Take Me Back to London’ (Ed Sheeran cover)
‘Crown’
‘Blinded by Your Grace Pt.2’
‘Vossi Bop’

It was announced last week that Stormzy had added even more dates to his huge world tour for 2020.

The tour will see Stormzy touring Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America and Africa, where Stormzy will visit Ghana and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Krept & Konan brought out Stormzy during their London show at the O2 Arena last week.

It was the duo’s homecoming gig following an incident in October where Krept was assaulted back stage at BBC’s 1Xtra Live event at Birmingham Arena. Speaking to the BBC, Krept later revealed he was left with slash wounds to his leg and neck following the assault with one wound just “1mm away” from being fatal.

