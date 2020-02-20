Stormzy says he has “peaked” after receiving the first Greggs “black card”

Stormzy has said he has “peaked” after receiving the first “black card” issued by Greggs.

The high-street bakery chain bestowed their “next-level VIP” concierge service on the rapper, which allows him to order treats from them whenever and wherever he wants.

Posting on Twitter, Stormzy shared a video of himself unboxing the gift, as well as a video from the firm which lists his huge array of achievements – including three GQ covers, his BRIT Awards and securing the first BRIT Award of 2020.

Advertisement

He wrote on Twitter: “Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant.”

Responding to his tweet, Greggs wrote: “Our Concierge don’t dab, they just Vossi Bop Hand deliver Sausage Rolls from your local shop.”

Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lnoS71d1Y1 — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) February 20, 2020

However, fans will be disappointed to learn that they won’t be able to beg Greggs in a bid to get their hands on one.

They said: “Our Concierge card is strictly by invite only to some of our biggest fans. That’s all we can say.”

It comes after Stormzy thanked the women in his team after winning Best Male Artist at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Advertisement

The rapper and grime star picked up the award for the second time, triumphinh over the likes of Harry Styles and Michael Kiwanuka.

He said: “To be the best male, I have got the most incredible females in my team.

“You lot are the greatest, the best male is nothing without the best females. I love you guys. To every single person who supported me, I love you. Thank you guys.”

Stormzy‘s explosive, guest-heavy performance at Tuesday’s BRIT Awards has brought a high amount of praise from fans who couldn’t get enough.

After scooping the award for Male Solo Artist, Stormzy took to the stage at The O2 Arena, London to deliver a high-energy set that comprised of big hits, mash-ups and an abundance of guests.