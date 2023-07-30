Stormzy pledges to fund 36 black Cambridge students

Stormzy has pledged to fund 36 black Cambridge students over the next three years.

The Stormzy Scholarship was launched in 2018 and by 2026 it will have supported 81 students through their studies at the prestigious university.

Each student will receive a £20,000 annual scholarship to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs through Stormzy’s #Merky Foundation and the bank HSBC.

Advertisement

The bank has pledged £2m to support 30 new Stormzy Scholarships over the next three years, while #Merky Foundation will continue to fund a further two students a year.