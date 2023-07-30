Stormzy pledges to fund 36 black Cambridge students

Stormzy has pledged to fund 36 black Cambridge students over the next three years.
The Stormzy Scholarship was launched in 2018 and by 2026 it will have supported 81 students through their studies at the prestigious university.
Each student will receive a £20,000 annual scholarship to cover tuition fees and maintenance costs through Stormzy’s #Merky Foundation and the bank HSBC.
The bank has pledged £2m to support 30 new Stormzy Scholarships over the next three years, while #Merky Foundation will continue to fund a further two students a year.
“For a further 30 black students to have the opportunity to study at Cambridge University – the same year we celebrate five years of the scholarships’ launch – feels like an incredible landmark moment,” the grime star told BBC News.
Prof Bhaskar Vira, pro-vice-chancellor for education, also said he was “delighted” the collaboration was continuing.
“We know these scholarships are truly transformative in the opportunities they provide and we look forward to welcoming more Stormzy scholars to Cambridge over the next few years,” he added.
Meanwhile, Stormzy and RAYE recently teamed up for the sultry and 2000s-reminiscent collaborative single, ‘The Weekend’.
It is the grime artist’s second single of the year. Last month, he and northwest Londoner Fredo released the Dave-produced ‘Toxic Trait’ alongside an equally high-concept music video where TV presenter Allison Hammond acted as the duo’s therapist. Stormzy also revealed that he is already working on new music – despite only releasing his third studio album ‘This Is What I Mean’ in November last year.