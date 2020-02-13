News Music News

Stormzy postpones Asian leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour following coronavirus outbreak

More than 1,350 people have died from the illness in China

Damian Jones
Stormzy
Stormzy performs during day two of Redfestdxb in Dubai Credit: Getty

Stormzy has postponed the forthcoming Asian leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ world tour following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The rapper had been due to play in locations including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia in March.

But he took to Twitter to explain his decision, saying it was due to the “ongoing health and travel concerns” across the continent.

Stormzy wrote: “I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour.”

More than 1,350 people have died from the virus in China.

The UK Foreign Office is currently advising against all but essential travel to mainland China.

