Stormzy has postponed the forthcoming Asian leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ world tour following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The rapper had been due to play in locations including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia in March.

But he took to Twitter to explain his decision, saying it was due to the “ongoing health and travel concerns” across the continent.

Stormzy wrote: “I was seriously looking forward to bringing the #HITH world tour to Asia and playing some epic sold-out shows but due to the ongoing health and travel concerns surrounding the coronavirus, I’m regrettably having to reschedule this leg of the tour.”

More than 1,350 people have died from the virus in China.

The UK Foreign Office is currently advising against all but essential travel to mainland China.

Meanwhile, Reading & Leeds Festival recently confirmed Stormzy will be headlining their 2020 bash alongside Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine.

Tickets for Reading and Leeds 2020 went on sale this morning (February 13).

Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 was headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters — but one of its biggest moments happened on the Saturday afternoon when Billie Eilish may well have drawn one of the biggest ever crowds Reading Festival has ever seen.