Stormzy postpones UK and Ireland ‘Heavy Is The Head Tour’ dates

Stormzy has postponed the UK and Ireland dates of his ‘Heavy Is The Head Tour’.

The grime star was initially scheduled to hit the road in support of his second album last September, but the shows were later pushed back until April due to the coronavirus crisis.

It has now been confirmed that Stormzy’s rescheduled gigs have been postponed once again (via Stereoboard), with the UK remaining in lockdown until at least next month. Replacement dates have yet to be announced.

Ticketholders are advised to contact their point of purchase for further information.

Stormzy is set to headline this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals, which will take place across the August Bank Holiday Weekend (27-29). The rapper is among six bill toppers for the 2021 event, joining Liam Gallagher, Queens Of The Stone Age, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Post Malone and Disclosure.

At the time of writing, R&L is due to go ahead despite the cancellation of Glastonbury and Coachella 2021. Speaking to NME last month, the festival’s boss Melvin Benn said he felt “very positive” about the event’s return.

Last month, Stormzy teamed up with Ghetts on the single ‘Skengman’.

In a four-star review of ‘Heavy Is The Head’, released in December 2019, NME wrote: “Stormzy came out swinging for his second album – it’s big, it’s broad and it is mostly brilliant. ‘Uneasy is the head that wears the crown,’ wrote William Shakespeare. After listening to this new album, we’d say Stormzy is handling things just fine.”