Stormzy received a phone call from one of his old primary school teachers during his guest appearance on BBC Radio 2 this week – you can listen to their chat below.

The Croydon MC was a guest on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show yesterday (December 16), and during the show Emma Cook called in to speak to her former pupil.

Cook, who was known to Stormzy as Miss Wheeler, taught at Kensington Avenue school in Croydon during the rapper’s childhood, and she recalled how the Glastonbury 2019 headliner was “a great writer” as a child.

"Aww, thank you miss!…I can’t believe this.” This morning @zoetheball surprised @stormzy with a call from his primary school teacher Miss Wheeler! 📞 😲 🔊 You NEED to hear this… 🔊 pic.twitter.com/z5yGleZXFs — 🎄 BBC Radio 2 🎄 (@BBCRadio2) December 16, 2019

“He will always be Michael to me,” Cook said, referring to Stormzy’s real name, Michael Omari.

“He was a little bit of a pixie at school but he was incredibly bright. A great writer, obviously.”

Cook also recalled how she told him at a young age that he couldn’t “go around writing ‘da’ instead of ‘the'” because it would hamper his chances of passing his SATs.

“‘And you’re not going to be able to write like that in real life!'” she added.

Stormzy’s latest video for his song ‘Do Better’ — which features on his newly released second solo album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ — was released yesterday (December 16) and features behind-the-scenes clips from his Glastonbury headline set.

The MC is among the contenders vying for Christmas number one this week in both the singles and albums charts in the UK.