Stormzy recruits Ayra Starr and Tendai for new ‘Need You’ video

Stormzy has shared a new video for his track ‘Need You’, featuring Ayra Starr and Tendai – check it out below.

The track is lifted from the rapper’s 2022 album ‘This Is What I Mean’, with the new video directed by Meji Alabi.

It sees the trio hanging out in a lavish hotel, and follows previous visuals for the singles ‘Hide & Seek’ and ‘Firebabe’.

Check out the ‘Need You’ video below.

The first wave of acts for Stormzy‘s ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ at All Points East 2023 were recently announced.

Last November, it was confirmed that the Croydon MC would be taking over Victoria Park in London on August 18 as part of this summer’s APE gig series. He’s curated the full bill for the day, and is set to deliver a headline show that evening.

Organisers then revealed that Stormzy will be joined at the event by Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Daye, WSTRN, Ms Banks and The No Signal Stage. Tickets are on sale now – you can purchase yours here.

Sampha and Ms Banks are among the artists to have worked on Stormzy’s third and most recent album, 2022’s ‘This Is What I Mean’. The latter features on the record’s title track alongside Amaarae and Black Sherif. Sampha, meanwhile, appears on the song ‘Sampha’s Plea’.

Upon announcing ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, Stormzy said in a statement: “I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different.

“We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas. Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band. August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon….’This Is What We Mean Day’. Hard.”