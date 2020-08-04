Stormzy reschedules his UK and Ireland tour for 2021

Stormzy has rescheduled his UK and Ireland tour for 2021. Check out the new dates below.

The grime musician’s ‘Heavy is the Head Tour’ was postponed earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, all the dates will take place in April 2021.

The tour will begin in Dublin before heading to Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Sheffield and Liverpool. Stormzy will also play three nights at the O2 Arena in London.

All original tickets remain valid. The full list of dates can be seen below:

April 2021 Tour Dates

2 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

7 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

8 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

9 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

12 – O2 Arena, London

13 – O2 Arena, London

14 – O2 Arena, London

16 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

18 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

20 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

21 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

23 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Last month, Stormzy received his first Mercury Prize nomination for the artist’s second album, ‘Heavy is the Head’.

Other artists nominated for the prestigious £25,000 prize include Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Michael Kiwanuka, Porridge Radio and Sports Team.

Lipa has been nominated for her acclaimed second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, while Charli XCX will compete with ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ – her fourth album which was recorded entirely during lockdown at her Los Angeles home studio.

Reviewing Stormzy’s Mercury nominated album, NME said: “Stormzy came out swinging for his second album – it’s big, it’s broad and it is mostly brilliant.”

“‘Uneasy is the head that wears the crown’, wrote William Shakespeare. After listening to this new album, we’d say Stormzy is handling things just fine.”