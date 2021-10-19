Stormzy reschedules UK and Ireland tour dates to 2022

Stormzy has rescheduled the UK and Ireland dates on his ‘H.I.T.H World Tour’ to 2022.

The London MC had initially been set to tour in support of his 2019 second album ‘Heavy Is the Head’ in September 2020 but those dates were moved to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those April dates were, however, postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic, and Stormzy has now confirmed that the gigs will take place in 2022.

Original tickets will remain valid for the new dates, with final and limited tickets available now from here and here. You can see Stormzy’s rescheduled live dates for 2022 below.

MARCH 2022

13 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne

16 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

18 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield

19 – AO Arena, Manchester

20 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

21 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

24 – BIC, Bournemouth

27 – The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 12, 2021 are valid]

28 –The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 13, 2021 are valid]

29 –The O2 Arena, London [tickets from April 14, 2021 are valid]

APRIL 2022

01 – 3Arena, Dublin [tickets from April 2, 2021 are valid]

02 – 3Arena, Dublin [tickets from April 3, 2021 are valid]

04 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Last month Stormzy joined Dave on stage during the latter’s headline set at Parklife Festival in Manchester.

Stormzy and Billie Eilish recently interviewed each other for a feature in i-D‘s ‘The In Real Life’ autumn issue, with the pair discussing their definitions of success.

“How I define success has changed,” Stormzy told Eilish. “When you’re younger it’s easier. It’s cars, money. Now it’s so different. My idea of success is having time. Do you know what I mean? Having time to make music. Having time to spend with my family, to chill with my bredren. Time to go on holiday, see new places.

“A lot of people think success is something you have to sacrifice time for, that success is being busy and having no time to see any one or do anything, but I want to spend time with my nephews, with my mum. I want to have a week to relax.”