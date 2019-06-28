He's "overwhelmed with emotions" about being the first black British artist to headline the festival

Stormzy has said he believes his entire life has led to him headlining Glastonbury.

In an emotional pair of tweets ahead of his headline slot at Glastonbury tonight (June 28), the artist said he was “overwhelmed with emotions” about being the first black British artist to top the bill at the Pyramid Stage.

Stormzy wrote: “I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971. I’m overwhelmed with emotions, this is the most surreal feeling I’ve ever experienced.”

In a follow-up tweet, Stormzy continued: “I feel my entire life has lead to this moment. Can’t explain or fathom what all this is but I am 100% sure this is God and his favour. Giving him all the glory.”

He went on to thank Glastonbury organisers Emily and Michael Eavis, saying: “Thank you to Emily & Mike Eavis for believing in me. I can’t wait to see you and hug you both thank you so much.”

Stormzy plays from 10.15-11.45pm tonight after George Ezra, Ms Lauryn Hill and Bastille take to the Pyramid Stage.

Ahead of his performance, Stormzy had hit back at doubters over his ability to headline the festival. He told BBC Radio 1 Xtra: “There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh, he hasn’t had a No 1 song’, or, ‘Oh, he’s got one album out, he’s not ready.’ I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

In the run-up to his appearance Stormzy released two new songs, ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Crown’.

‘Vossi Bop’ attacks Prime Ministerial candidate Boris Johnson. ‘Crown’ features backing vocals by British choir LJ Singers and is produced by MJ Cole and Jimmy Napes.

The tracks are the first taste of new music from Stormzy since the release of his 2017 album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which reached Number 1 in the UK.