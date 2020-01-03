Stormzy has likened Wiley to a “drunk uncle” who should “get back to bed.”

The ‘Vossi Bop’ rapper addressed his recent beef with the “Godfather of Grime” during an interview today (January 3) on BBC Radio 1 while discussing achieving the first Number One of the decade (‘Own It’ ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy).

“I don’t think we’ll be meeting up anytime soon,” Stormzy said of himself and Wiley, the latter of whom has criticised the collaboration. Wiley claimed on Twitter that Jay-Z, who originally intended to work on the song, was only interested in doing so because Sheeran was involved. Stormzy previously revealed that he turned down Jay-Z’s offer.

In the BBC Radio 1 interview, Stormzy said: “I think [Wiley] just gets a bit woop and then he hits the old social media. Obviously, when you get wooped you’re not meant to tweet.”

“It’s like a drunk uncle, it’s like ‘aw uncle, come on man, […] get back to bed’.

“This is why it’s even worse, because Ed’s the kindest, nicest soul ever. He’s just trying to travel the world and he’s probably getting notifications.

“But I said ‘Don’t worry I’ll do all the trolling’. I don’t mind trolling Wiley, he loves it.”

Elsewhere in the interview Stormzy – real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. – told Scott Mills that that he’d like to collaborate with his “arch nemesis” Lewis Capaldi.

“Capaldi’s my arch nemesis right now….when I see him, we’ve gotta have it out,” he said.

“In terms of making music together, he needs to send me the song or I’ll send him the song and we’ll get it cracking. I’ve always been a big fan of Lewis.”

He also spoke about career pressures following his headline set at Glastonbury festival 2019.

“When it comes to excellence or top level of anything, once you set a bar or you set a standard, that’s kind of what you’re marked by for the rest of your career or your life,” he said.

Stormzy’s new album, ‘Heavy Is The Head’, is out now.