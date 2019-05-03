Stormzy scores his first ever UK Number One single with ‘Vossi Bop’

He also claimed the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper.

Stormzy has scored his first ever UK Number One on the Official Singles Chart with new track ‘Vossi Bop’.

Helped on by some impressive streaming figures, ‘Vossi Bop’ clocked up 12.7 million listens, seeing Stormzy record the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper – smashing the previous figure held by Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’ by over two million streams – and the fifth biggest streaming week of all-time.

“Words don’t really do it justice,” Stormzy said of the achievement. “I’m genuinely, for once in my life, speechless! My supporters have had my back like crazy – this is all you guys, thank you so much.”

Also claiming the second biggest first-week combined sales of 2019 so far (94,500), Stormzy came runner-up only to Ariana Grande‘s ‘7 Rings’, which opened with 126,000 combined sales in January.

Watch the video for ‘Vossi Bop’ below:

Meanwhile, in less than two months, Stormzy will be headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury and he’s putting on notice those who doubt his worthiness of the slot.

Performing on a bill that also sees The Cure and The Killers headline, many have questioned whether or not Stormzy deserves to be a headliner being that he only has one studio album.

“There were so many doubters being like, ‘Oh he hasn’t got no number one song’ or, ‘Oh he’s got one album out, he’s not ready’,” he said in an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Dotty. “I’m there because I’m a serious musician.”

Reassuring festival-goers that they’re not going to be let down with his performance, he continued: “If you think I got booked for Glastonbury headline to come there and not give you an iconic headline performance, you’ve gone crazy.”