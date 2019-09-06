Listen to Stormzy’s fierce new single ‘Sounds of the Skeng’

It's the third track to be released from his forthcoming new album

Stormzy has released his latest single ‘Sounds of the Skeng’ – listen to the new track below.

The Croydon MC is readying the release of the follow-up to his acclaimed 2017 debut ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, and he’s already released two singles from his upcoming second album: the chart-topping ‘Vossi Bop’ and ‘Crown’.

Late last night, Stormzy released the Sir Spyro-produced ‘Sounds of the Skeng’ after initially teasing the single last week. The artwork for the single is a reference to the movie poster for the 1965 musical The Sound of Music. You can hear the new song below.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Stormzy and Sir Spyro have collaborated, with the latter’s remix of Stormzy and Ed Sheeran’s ‘Take Me Back To London’ helping the track hold onto the number one spot in the UK singles charts last week.

A release date for Stormzy’s upcoming second album has yet to be announced.

Later this month, Stormzy will sit on the judging panel for this year’s Mercury Music Prize. He’ll be joined on the 2019 panel by the likes of Jorja Smith, Annie Mac and Gaz Coombes.

Last month, Noel Gallagher praised Stormzy’s Glastonbury headline set as he remarked that it was “a great thing” that a grime artist had been given the opportunity to headline the festival’s Pyramid Stage.