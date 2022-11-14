Stormzy succeeds in mission for selfie with Taylor Swift

Stormzy has fulfilled his mission to take a selfie with Taylor Swift.

The grime rapper and singer, who has let his inner fanboy run wild at other music awards ceremonies, took the chance to snap a photo with Swift at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) in Dusseldorf, Germany last night (November 13).

Posting on his Instagram Stories, Stormzy told fans: “Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift! Man’s running around.” He then tagged Swift, asking “Can I have a selfie please?”

Later he posted “Mans going to meet Taylor” and before long shared a snap of the pair backstage. He then posted a solo selfie with the caption: “So happy.”

In 2020 Stormzy interrupted Billie Eilish‘s backstage interview at the BRITs to gush about her. He was seen in a video declaring how much he loves Eilish’s music and, after calling her “the fucking greatest”, he proceeded to break out into his own version of her song ‘Everything I Wanted’.

He told Billie: “You are the fucking greatest, you’re so … she’s so fucking… it’s dumb! And every time I listen to the new song of yours I go on A to Z lyrics and I read it. And I’m just like bruv, she’s brilliant pen.”

The singer responded, “I’m gonna cry”, as Stormzy continued to praise her and later apologise for crashing the interview. He said: “You’re too hard! You’re so hard it don’t even matter! You’re too hard, she’s too hard. Sorry, sorry to crash that [interview].”

Meanwhile, Stormzy has shared a new single called ‘Firebabe’.

The tender, heartfelt ballad finds the Croydon MC reminiscing about times spent with a romantic partner. “My miracle/ My happy place/ My heart and soul/ Forever yours,” he sings.

Produced by George Moore (with additional production from PRGRSHN and Tendai), ‘Firebabe’ features vocals by Sampha, Jacob Collier and Stormzy’s 0207 Def Jam label mate Debbie.

In a statement, Stormzy explained: “Debbie, George [Moore] and I got in the studio together and it was the most beautiful moment. It was a session I’ll never forget, for the rest of my life.

“It was extremely special and everyone in the room understood that. We were making something that hopefully, God willing, lives forever. Something that has soul and feeling, and it came from a really pure place. We took a truth and made some art from it.”

‘Firebabe’ marks the second single to be released from Stormzy’s third album ‘This Is What I Mean’, which comes out on November 25. Lead single ‘Hide & Seek’ arrived last month.