Stormzy surprises 15-year-old fan by decorating his bedroom

Stormzy has surprised one young fan by decorating his bedroom as a reward for good behaviour at school.

The rapper teamed up with the Good Guys Initiative, a decorating company which transforms the rooms of deserving people at no cost.

Footage captured by the BBC shows the rapper donning a paint brush to revamp 15-year-old Ishae’s room, while also discussing everything from mental health to Black Lives Matter protests.

The rapper, who recently pledged to donate £10m over 10 years to Black causes, said he had been “cheering” on the recent protests.

Imagine coming home from school to find Stormzy decorating your bedroom. That’s what happened to 15-year-old Ishae. 😂🖌️🎤 pic.twitter.com/sXQDICH4Sq — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) July 9, 2020

“I feel like I don’t have any answers, a lot of people don’t have any answers, but we’re all just trying, we’re all just getting together. We’re all standing together cheering,” he said.

“One thing I really want this movement to do is show what it means to be Black. We’re just just crying or shouting and saying ‘Black Lives Matter’. This has been real life for thousands of years.”

He also said he recently donated his social media accounts because of the negative impact it was having on his mental health. Confirming the huge donations last month, Stormzy said: "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit is that Black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life – simply due to the colour of our skin. "I'm lucky enough to be in the position I'm in and I've heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying, 'If the country's so racist how have you become a success?!' And I reject that with this: I am not the UK's shining example of what supposedly happens when a Black person works hard. There are millions of us. We are not far and few." In February, the MC hit out at the British government, saying every iteration of it had "let Black people down". "Since when I've been young, whether it's been a Labour government or a Tory government, not much has changed for the people who need it the most," he said.