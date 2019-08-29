Stormzy is teasing something new arriving next week

#SoundsOfTheSkeng

Stormzy has taken to social media to tease something new, and whatever it is, it’s set to arrive next week.

The rapper has been relatively quiet this summer since he headlined Glastonbury in late June, but now looks to be gearing up to share something new.

Taking to his Twitter account, the rapper shared a new photo of himself wearing boxing gloves with the caption “You lot think you’re fucking funny yeah kool”.

It also includes a date – September 6th, which is next Friday – and a hashtag #SoundsOfTheSkeng. View it below.

The Friday date would potentially indicate that the teaser is for a new song, which would follow Number One single ‘Vossi Bop’ in previewing the rapper’s second album and follow-up to the chart-topping ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’.

Stormzy’s Glastonbury set was a landmark for both the artist and the festival, with the rapper becoming the first British artist in his genre to headline the Pyramid Stage.

In the NME review of the set, Dhruva Balram said: “Stormzy’s Glastonbury was a reflection of the time we live in now. Being the second-youngest headliner in the festival’s history and the first black UK solo artist to have such a high billing would have weighed a lot on his shoulders.

“With anticipation before the night apprehensive, Stormzy does not put a foot wrong throughout. He shows exactly why he deserves to be here. Not too big for his boots, after all.”