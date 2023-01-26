Stormzy to perform at 2023 BRIT Awards

Stormzy has been announced as the latest act to perform at the 2023 BRIT Awards in London next month.

This year’s event is due to take place at The O2 in London on Saturday, February 11. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the show will be broadcast on ITV 1 again for the 30th time.

So far, the likes of Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Harry Styles and Cat Burns have been announced to perform, with another round of acts including Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson confirmed earlier this week.

Today (January 26), Stormzy has been announced as the latest act to perform at the ceremony, making his first BRITs performance since 2020.

The rapper, who released new album ‘This Is What I Mean’ in November, is nominated for Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act at the awards.

Stormzy is back on The BRITs stage 🔥 Catch his performance on Saturday 11 Feb on ITV1 (UK) and https://t.co/QjEmDoO5Pu (International) #BRITs pic.twitter.com/G3GNDeUVTe — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 26, 2023

The BRITs has recently faced criticism due to the UK Artist Of The Year category being made up of all male artists, with Central Cee, Fred again.., George Ezra, Stormzy and Harry Styles all making the shortlist. It comes after the awards axed its British Female and British Male categories in 2022 in favour of gender-neutral prizes.

Additionally, some acts have hit out at the lack of R&B representation within the Pop/R&B category.

Responding to the all-male Artist Of The Year category, Sam Smith, who is non-binary and called for the introduction of gender-neutral categories in 2021, said it’s “a shame” to see only male nominees, adding to The Sunday Times: “Things are moving forward, but it’s obvious it’s not there yet. From seeing that [Best Artist] list, there is still a long way to go.”

Stormzy’s next headline show in the UK will come in August where he will headline All Points East for the first time, bringing a curated day of music dubbed ‘This Is What We Mean Day’, based around his new album.