Stormzy to play 2024 Formula One Grand Prix

Stormzy is set to perform at the 2024 Formula One British Grand Prix.

The grime artist will take to the stage at Silverstone on Friday, July 5 as part of an “unprecedented four-day festival line-up” at the legendary motor racing circuit.

On Saturday (July 5), Pete Tong is due to present his Ibiza Classics set alongside Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra before Rudimental closes the weekend on Sunday (July 6).

The headline and support acts for Thursday night’s Opening Concert will be announced in the coming weeks.

Per a press release, the festival “will see Silverstone take its new-look music and arts offering to the next level – cementing the British Grand Prix as a summer highlight on both the British sporting and music calendar”.

Nick Read, Silverstone’s Commercial Director, said: “Our long-term ambition has always been to establish Silverstone as a venue that attracts the biggest and best artists in the world to put on a spectacular show for the British fans.

“It’s an honour to announce Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental as the first names on our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix.”

He continued: “We knew we had a massive job on our hands following the great success of this year’s music offering, so we are thrilled to be able to take things up another notch – with more huge global acts still to be announced!”

Tickets for the 2024 British Grand Prix are available now – you can buy yours here.

This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Tom Grennan, Cat Burns and Black Eyed Peas.

Stormzy played his only UK show of 2023 last month as part of this year’s All Points East gig series in Victoria Park, London.

His third and most recent studio album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, was released last November. In a four-star review, NME praised Stormzy for “letting his listeners in like never before” on the record.